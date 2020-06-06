Mura Masa is organizing a free 12-week training program specifically assisting women of color. The program will train ten women technical live music skills like engineering, lighting, and sound mixing. In his statement, Mura Masa explained, “It begins to address a problem that we’ve privately discussed at length whilst putting my own show together, in that there is a serious, serious lack of women of colour occupying these roles and we would love to have that change. If you’re in the industry then you know just how true this is.” Read Mura Masa’s full statement below.

Mura Masa Launches Free 12-Week Live Music Training Program For Women Of Color