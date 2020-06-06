Keys N Krates have joined the Bandcamp bandwagon and released a brilliant three-track edit pack. Comprised of chill trap flips of Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, and Snoh Aalegrah, Keys N Krates have vowed to donate all profits to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Stream and buy Keys N Krates’ Flips (Vol. 1) below.

Keys N Krates – Flips (Vol. 1) | Stream

<a href="http://keysnkratesknk.bandcamp.com/album/flips-vol-1">Flips Vol 1 by Keys N Krates</a>

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Keys N Krates Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Keys N Krates Support Black Lives Matter With Flips Of Frank Ocean & Lauryn Hill