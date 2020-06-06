Keys N Krates Support Black Lives Matter With Flips Of Frank Ocean & Lauryn Hill

Keys N Krates have joined the Bandcamp bandwagon and released a brilliant three-track edit pack. Comprised of chill trap flips of Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, and Snoh Aalegrah, Keys N Krates have vowed to donate all profits to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Stream and buy Keys N Krates’ Flips (Vol. 1) below.
Keys N Krates – Flips (Vol. 1) | Stream
