LISTEN: Run the Jewels Surprise with New Album, “RTJ4”

Run the Jewels is officially back, finally releasing their latest full-length album, RTJ4. It’s their first studio LP since the third installment was dropped back in 2016. In announcing the project release, the duo took to Instagram, writing: ““Fuck it, why wait. The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all.” Killer Mike recently gave a passionate speech on racial injustice that you can watch here. Check out the album via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Run the Jewels – RTJ4 | Stream

