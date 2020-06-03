Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: Dekleyn Share Sentimental Single “Who We Are”

Australian newcomers Dekelyn have been making waves with their bold electro-pop style. Continuing to impress, the rising duo has released an intimate new single “Who We Are.” Instantly infectious, “Who We Are” is a lavishly produced original with a sentimental message. Enticing from start to finish, “Who We Are” is the perfect blend of tribal-inspired percussion, upbeat house rhythms, and smooth pop-centric melodies. Be on the lookout for Dekleyn’s upcoming debut self-titled album and stream “Who We Are” below.

This one is a coming of age anthem which delves into the mental state and vulnerability of modern-day relationships. The lyrics address the current issues with individuals changing everything about themselves to draw closer to others romantically. – Dekleyn

Dekleyn – Who We Are | Stream

