Over the past week, the music industry has banded together to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Artists, labels, and media outlets from around the globe have donated money or shared educational information aiding black rights organizations. During Blackout Tuesday, Marshmello made an enormous gesture by donating a whopping $50,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Check out Marshmello’s post below and make your own donation to the NAACP here.

Marshmello Donates $50,000 To NAACP