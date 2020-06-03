Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Louis The Child & Whethan Release Mind-Bending Remix Of Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer”

If you’ve had the chance to catch Louis The Child live in the last two years,  odds are you’ve heard this flip played out. Louis The Child and Whethan have taken Rich The Kid and Kendrick Lamar’s “New Freezer” and turned it into a futuristic thriller. They keep the vocals intact but completely flip the tune on its head at the same time. Stream Louis The Child and Whethan’s “New Freezer” remix below.

Rich The Kid – New Freezer (feat. Kendrick Lamar) [Louis The Child & Whethan Remix] | Stream

