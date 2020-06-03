We hope it goes without saying that Run The Trap deeply supports the right to peacefully protest, alongside more fundamental virtues our country was founded upon such as racial equality and justice for all. While we understand, in normal circumstances, our platform is about sharing music – we also recognize that in the current environment, going about with a “business as usual” attitude isn’t only unfitting but also irresponsible.

Therefore, we wanted to share this article not only as a sign of our solidarity with the current movement but also as a resource for those looking to get more involved but don’t know exactly how. Below, you’ll find a few Instagram posts sharing tons of ways how you can make your voice heard, whether it be by donating to organizations, signing petitions, or other means. Check them out and stay safe out there, everyone.

Standing Up For Justice: How To Get Involved In The 2020 Movement Towards Racial Equality