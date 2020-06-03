Standing Up For Justice: How To Get Involved In The 2020 Movement Towards Racial Equality

We hope it goes without saying that Run The Trap deeply supports the right to peacefully protest, alongside more fundamental virtues our country was founded upon such as racial equality and justice for all. While we understand, in normal circumstances, our platform is about sharing music – we also recognize that in the current environment, going about with a “business as usual” attitude isn’t only unfitting but also irresponsible.
Therefore, we wanted to share this article not only as a sign of our solidarity with the current movement but also as a resource for those looking to get more involved but don’t know exactly how. Below, you’ll find a few Instagram posts sharing tons of ways how you can make your voice heard, whether it be by donating to organizations, signing petitions, or other means. Check them out and stay safe out there, everyone.
In an essay for the New York Times, acclaimed professor, award-winning author, and director of the Antiracist Research & Policy Center, @ibramxk dove into the topic of how to combat racism: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “No one becomes “not racist,” despite a tendency by Americans to identify themselves that way. We can only strive to be “anti-racist” on a daily basis, to continually rededicate ourselves to the lifelong task of overcoming our country’s racist heritage. We learn early the racist notion that white people have more because they are more; that people of color have less because they are less. I had internalized this worldview by my high school graduation, seeing myself and my race as less than other people and blaming other blacks for racial inequities. To build a nation of equal opportunity for everyone, we need to dismantle this spurious legacy of our common upbringing.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In order to do this, we have to educate ourselves. We can learn about covert white supremacy, follow organizations leading the way for racial equity and justice, watch films, listen to podcasts, and read books. This doesn’t need to be seen as a chore, but can instead be seen as an opportunity — an opportunity to better understand ourselves, love our neighbors, and become the change we wish to see. #AntiRacism #BecomeGoodNews ⠀⠀ — Link to resources in bio
