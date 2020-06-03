Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Luis Crucet Shares Flavorful Remix Of Firstworld’s “Just A Feeling”

Following the release of his stunning debut Current EP, Miami based artist Luis Crucet is back with an imaginative official remix of Firstworld‘s “Just A Feeling.” This futuristic beat is packed with moody synths, crisp drums, and airy vocals, all perfectly put together in one four-minute track. Luis Crucet’s flip maintains the integrity of the indie-pop original while bringing his own unique style and flavors to the production. Stream Luis Crucet’s awe-inspiring “Just A Feeling” remix below.

Firstworld – Just A Feeling (Luis Crucet Remix)| Stream

