Carnage, Kayzo, CRAY + More Attend Black Lives Matter Protests

Over the past week, more and more DJs have publicly come forward to denounce the current climate of racial injustice and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Together, the EDM community has raised thousands of dollars for black rights organizations like the NAACP, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and Black Visions Collective. Many took the time during Blackout Tuesday to show their continued support by attending the protests that are currently being held around the country. Check out their posts below and find more information about the Black Lives Matter movement here.
View this post on Instagram
We had a beautiful and heart-wrenching protest today. These stories of reckless police violence were almost too difficult to swallow. However, these are the stories we need to hear. The experiences shared with the crowd depicted a police force with an utter disregard for human life. On that note, the police presence was a bit overkill for a peaceful protest. I’m sharing my documentation of the event—full format is at @tokimonstascenes and you can do whatever you want with them. Anywayyyy… DA Jackie Lacey can walk her ass outta here. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #blmla
View this post on Instagram
This last week has been tough. As a half black half white band doing black music we all have different experiences when it comes to racial injustice. Sometimes that makes it hard for us a band to collectively speak on it with nuance on short form social media,, not because we disagree on anything but it just feels like these issues deserve all our real thoughts. But let us at least say we stand with the protesters, we stand against racism. Some people we talk to really seem to be taking this seriously while other people seem to be ignoring it altogether, continuing the pattern of denial and letting the bulls@it prevail as it always has. Black Lives Matter and if you’re not on that side of the fence we have no space for ya over here. Matisse, Adam, Gregory
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.