Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity Reschedule Digital Mirage 2.0

Fans were overjoyed to learn that Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity‘s successful livestream music festival Digital Mirage would be returning for a second edition. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait just a little while longer. Originally scheduled to take place this weekend, Digital Mirage 2.0 has officially been rescheduled for June 12th-14th. Brownies & Lemonade release a statement explaining, “We do not want our festival to divert any attention from the Black Lives Matter movement and the current state of our country. We stand in solidarity with the black community. We will spend this time educating on the deep injustices in this country and use our platform as a voice for change.” Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity will also be donating proceeds from Digital Mirage to the Equal Justice Initiative and Color Of Change. Read B&L’s full statement below.

