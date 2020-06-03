In light of the current situation regarding racial injustice, Baauer has decided to push back the release of his anticipated sophomore album Planet’s Mad. Baauer announced on Monday that Planet’s Mad, which was originally scheduled to release this Friday, June 5th, will be delayed indefinitely. In his statement, Baauer explained, “I don’t wanna promote an album rn.” Read Baauer’s full statement below.

I dont wanna promote an album rn. Pushing till idk when. Solidarity with all those fighting against racial injustice. Justice for George Floyd. Black Lives Matter. Defund Disarm Demilitarize. — BAAUER — 🌏😡 (@baauer) June 1, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Baauer Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Baauer Pushes Back Anticipated Sophomore Album Planet’s Mad