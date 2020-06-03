In light of the current situation regarding racial injustice, Baauer has decided to push back the release of his anticipated sophomore album Planet’s Mad. Baauer announced on Monday that Planet’s Mad, which was originally scheduled to release this Friday, June 5th, will be delayed indefinitely. In his statement, Baauer explained, “I don’t wanna promote an album rn.” Read Baauer’s full statement below.
