Skrillex Shares New “You See It” Collaboration in Heartful Message About Protests

Skrillex just took to Instagram, sharing a touching message about all of the protests happening around the United States this past week. Alongside his caption, he also shared a new collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Virtual Riot, Ant Clemons, and Nia Miranda called “You See It.” While the track has yet to see an official release as of right now, we’re grateful that Sonny took the time to provide the world with some much-needed solidarity and positivity. Check it out below
View this post on Instagram
There are many ways to stand up. I’m going out today to be with the people, clean up the city, show support however I can. But most importantly we really need to listen to the message and not get it inflated with the violence. That can’t be the focus. But in the mean time here’s what we did last night to hopefully ease your timeline ..Hope you enjoy this song from us .🖤@tydollasign @antclemons @officialvirtualriot @nia_miranda #YouSeeIt
