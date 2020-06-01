Skrillex Shares New “You See It” Collaboration in Heartful Message About Protests

View this post on Instagram

There are many ways to stand up. I’m going out today to be with the people, clean up the city, show support however I can. But most importantly we really need to listen to the message and not get it inflated with the violence. That can’t be the focus. But in the mean time here’s what we did last night to hopefully ease your timeline ..Hope you enjoy this song from us .🖤@tydollasign @antclemons @officialvirtualriot @nia_miranda #YouSeeIt