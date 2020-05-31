RL Grime Donates $16,411 To Black Visions Collective

Last night, RL Grime celebrated Juelz’s new High Octane EP with the first-ever Sable Valley livestream. Prior to the event, RL Grime vowed to match donations raised throughout the stream. Fans generated $16,411 for the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Keeping his word, RL Grime will personally donate $16,411 to the Black Visions Collective. Stay tuned for updates on the next Sable Valley livestream and check out RL Grime’s tweets below.

all donations from tonight’s stream will go directly to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, and i plan on matching whatever donation number we reach for the Black Visions Collective.



see you this evening — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) May 30, 2020

Tonight we raised $16,411 for the Minnesota Freedom Fund



I will be matching the $16,411 to the Black Visions Collective



thank you to all the artists that contributed



thank you to everyone who donated/subbed/watched



beyond words right now for real — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) May 31, 2020

