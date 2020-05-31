RL Grime Donates $16,411 To Black Visions Collective

Last night, RL Grime celebrated Juelz’s new High Octane EP with the first-ever Sable Valley livestream. Prior to the event, RL Grime vowed to match donations raised throughout the stream. Fans generated $16,411 for the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Keeping his word, RL Grime will personally donate $16,411 to the Black Visions Collective. Stay tuned for updates on the next Sable Valley livestream and check out RL Grime’s tweets below.
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About RL Grime Here ▲ ▲
Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.