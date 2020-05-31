Pluko has been gearing up for his sophomore album for months with charismatic singles like “Blessings,” and “The Lovely One.” Finally complete, COLOR BLIND is a bountiful 13-track album that explores the depths of pluko’s creative mind and technical abilities. Bursting with vibrant waves of majestic melodies and cinematic synthwork, COLOR BLIND features ilo ilo, Cassette Tapes, Panama, and Nate Traveller. COLOR BLIND shines a light on pluko’s inherent and boundless musicality. Stream pluko’s charming sophomore album below.

COLOR BLIND represents a moment in time where music is the only thing that you let affect you. – pluko

pluko – COLOR BLIND | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About pluko Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Pluko Shares Imaginative Sophomore Album Color Blind