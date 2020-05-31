Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Midnight Kids Share Euphoric Debut The Lost Youth EP

Midnight Kids have continuously amazed with their imaginative originals and ethereal official remixes of Illenium, San Holo, Gryffin, Jai Wolf, and more. The rising duo have now unveiled their mystifying The Lost Youth EP. A beautiful culmination of their euphoric craftsmanship and rebellious pop style, Midnight Kids’ debut EP is comprised of eight magical tracks featuring Annika Wells, Lisa Goe, 90’s Kids, and Opposite the Other. Combining dreamy 80s synthwave with indie dance, luscious melodies and euphoric accents quickly transport listeners to an otherworldly place. Stream Midnight Kids’ stunning debut EP below.

