Last Heroes Release Ethereal Two-Track No Sleep // Naked Soul EP

Following their official remix of Illenium’s “Broken Ones,” melodic dubstep duo Last Heroes are back with another masterpiece on Ophelia Records. An enchanting double-sided EP, No Sleep // Naked Soul offers an intoxicating mix of melodic bass, psytrance, and heady vocals from Liel Kolet to get lost in. Stream Last Heroes’ No Sleep // Naked Soul EP below.

Last Heroes – No Sleep // Naked Soul EP

