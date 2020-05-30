Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » SLANDER & Jason Ross Release Melodic Collaboration “Better Than Heaven”

SLANDER & Jason Ross Release Melodic Collaboration “Better Than Heaven”

by Leave a Comment

In their early years, SLANDER carved out their niche in the EDM scene with their heaven trap sound. Today, the duo returns to their roots on their latest collaboration “Better Than Heaven” with Jason Ross. Featuring the charismatic vocals of JT Roach, “Better Than Heaven” rides high on euphoric waves of bliss as SLANDER and Jason Ross craft a melodic single that easily captivates listeners. Stream “Better Than Heaven” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

SLANDER & Jason Ross – Better Than Heaven (feat. JT Roach) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About SLANDER Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Jason Ross Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

SLANDER & Jason Ross Release Melodic Collaboration “Better Than Heaven”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend