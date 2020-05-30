SLANDER & Jason Ross Release Melodic Collaboration “Better Than Heaven”

In their early years, SLANDER carved out their niche in the EDM scene with their heaven trap sound. Today, the duo returns to their roots on their latest collaboration “Better Than Heaven” with Jason Ross. Featuring the charismatic vocals of JT Roach, “Better Than Heaven” rides high on euphoric waves of bliss as SLANDER and Jason Ross craft a melodic single that easily captivates listeners. Stream “Better Than Heaven” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

SLANDER & Jason Ross – Better Than Heaven (feat. JT Roach) | Stream

