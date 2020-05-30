Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Petit Biscuit & Shallou Share Chilling Collaboration “I Leave Again”

It seemed only fitting that Petit Biscuit and Shallou would team up for a collaboration. Their similar textured indie styles have collided on their stunning new single “I Leave Again.” Deeply intimate and emotional, “I Leave Again” is a luxuriously crafted indie electronic dream. Gorgeous vocals and soft melodies craft an intricate atmospheric downtempo soundscape. Stream Petit Biscuit and Shallou’s chilling new single “I Leave Again” below.

“I Leave Again” is about the end of a relationship with all of its nostalgia, but we’ve tried to turn it into “the song to a new start,” with all of the excitement that it can bring. – Petit Biscuit

Petit Biscuit – I Leave Again (feat. Shallou) | Stream

