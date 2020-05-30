Just weeks following the release of his genre-blending FRESH LAUNDRY EP, Party Favor has gifted fans with another delightful treat. After teasing his delicious remix of Louis The Child‘s “Free” for months, Party Favor has given it a proper release. Seamlessly weaving a heavenly dose of future trap through Drew Love‘s sultry vocals, Party Favor has turned “Free” up a notch.

Louis The Child – Free (feat. Drew Love) [Party Favor Remix] | Stream

Party Favor Drops Dreamy Remix Of Louis The Child & Drew Love’s “Free”