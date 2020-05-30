Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LIVESTREAM: Watch RL Grime’s First-Ever Sable Valley Stream

Earlier this week, RL Grime announced that the first-ever Sable Valley livestream event would take place this week following the release of Juelz‘s High Octane EP. Though scheduled for Saturday, May 30th at 5 PM PST, little is known about what Sable Valley’s first livestream will entail. No lineup has been announced but the event is described as “Sable Valley’s inaugural livestream hosted by RL Grime in celebration of Juelz’s High Octane EP.” All donations accrued through the stream will be donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fundstream. RL Grime will personally match that number and donate to the Black Visions Collective. Watch SV_Stream001: High Octane below.

Watch live video from Sable Valley on www.twitch.tv

