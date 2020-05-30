Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LICK Drops Heavy Flip of Doctor P’s “Big Boss”

LICK Drops Heavy Flip of Doctor P’s “Big Boss”

by Leave a Comment

LICK has spent most of 2020 following up his debut album Dark Vibe Order with a series of unbelievable flips and remixes. From adding his personal touch to Excision and Illenium’s “Gold” and flipping Skrillex’s “Scary Monster & Nice Sprites” into an even bigger beast, LICK has yet to slow down the steady wave of heaters. Back and ready to take on Doctor P’s dub classic “Big Boss,” LICK gives the original some modern flair with snarling synths that hit just right. Expect to hear this one make the rounds on upcoming live streams and stream LICK’s “Big Boss” flip below.  

Doctor P – Big Boss (LICK Flip) | Free Download

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About LICK Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LICK Drops Heavy Flip of Doctor P’s “Big Boss”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend