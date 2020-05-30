LICK has spent most of 2020 following up his debut album Dark Vibe Order with a series of unbelievable flips and remixes. From adding his personal touch to Excision and Illenium’s “Gold” and flipping Skrillex’s “Scary Monster & Nice Sprites” into an even bigger beast, LICK has yet to slow down the steady wave of heaters. Back and ready to take on Doctor P’s dub classic “Big Boss,” LICK gives the original some modern flair with snarling synths that hit just right. Expect to hear this one make the rounds on upcoming live streams and stream LICK’s “Big Boss” flip below.

LICK Drops Heavy Flip of Doctor P’s “Big Boss”