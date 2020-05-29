Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NGHTMRE & Subtronics Drop Monstrous Bass Anthem “Nuclear Bass Face” Featuring Boogie T

The hype around NGHTMRE and Subtronics‘ first collaboration “Nuclear Bass Face” has been rising since it was previewed during a live stream on Subtronics’ Twitch channel back in April. Finally arriving in full, “Nuclear Bass Face” is out today via Ultra Records. Featuring Boogie T‘s reggae-inspired vocals and guitar, “Nuclear Bass Face” merges the outrageously filthy styles of NGHTMRE and Subtronics for a dancehall-inspired bass hybrid. Catch Subtronics and NGHTMRE during Digital Mirage’s second streaming festival next weekend and stream “Nuclear Bass Face” now.

