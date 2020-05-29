Graves and Badrapper have been teasing this collaborative project for some time now, and today it’s finally arrived. The first track, “Again,” wastes no time turning up the energy before dropping into one of the harder tracks you’ll hear this year. The two quickly change tones in the latter track, “Feel Nothing,” which is a melodic, future bass banger from start to finish. Check the two-track EP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Graves & Badrapper Unleash Impressive Collaborative Again/Feel Nothing EP