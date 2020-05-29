Diplo Shares Debut Country Album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil

Last year, Diplo debuted his newest persona when he performed at Stagecoach Festival. Diving fully into the world of country music, Diplo fully embraced his Thomas Wesley alias with a wardrobe change and slew of country crossover singles. Today, Diplo has shared his latest full-length project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. The album features his previously released hits with the Jonas Brothers, Cam, Morgan Wallen, and Blanco Brown, along with new collaborations alongside Noah Cyrus, Young Thug, Thomas Rhett, Julia Michaels, Zac Brown, and more. Stream Diplo’s full country album below.

Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil

