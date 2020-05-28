Watch Diplo Debut Upcoming Major Lazer & Nicki Minaj Collaboration

We seem to be getting unreleased Major Lazer music every week, and we are definitely not complaining. Their latest ID once again enlists the help of Trinidadian superstar, Nicki Minaj. These two have not worked together since 2017 and the preview we received is nothing less of an infectious, Caribbean influenced heater. Unfortunately, no release announcement has been made, so for now, check out the clip below.

MAJOR LAZER x NICKI MINAJ x MR EAZI. COMING SOON! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ZqCKWCS5p — NMLite (@NMLite_) May 24, 2020

