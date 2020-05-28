Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LIVESTREAM: Watch Diplo Preview Upcoming Thomas Wesley Album Snake Oil

Just one day prior to the release of his debut country album Snake Oil: Chapter One, Diplo has announced that he’ll be previewing the entire album tonight. In partnership with Wrangler and Don Julio, Diplo is presenting a special edition of The Thomas Wesley Show on Thursday, May 28th. Many of the album’s featured guests are scheduled to make appearances throughout the Diplo’s livestream set. Following The Thomas Wesley Shop, Diplo will host his Snake Oil After Party on Chipotle’s Twitch. Watch both of Diplo’s unorthodox country DJ sets below.

