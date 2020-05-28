Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity Announce Digital Mirage 2.0

Back by popular demand, Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity are teaming up once again for Digital Mirage 2.0. The second edition of their wildly successful livestream event is set to take place June 5th-7th. This time, fans across the globe will experience performances by Baauer, Boys Noize, ZHU, NGHTMRE, Mr. Carmack, San Holo, Snakehips, Subtronics, and more. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Plus1’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and the artists performing the festival. RSVP here and check out the full lineup below.

