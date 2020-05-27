Prince Fox Kicks Off Better Days EP With “No Plans”

Few artists have taken the time during quarantine to really make the best of a bad situation. Then there’s Prince Fox, who made an entire collaborative EP during his time in isolation. Gearing up for the release of his Better Days EP, Prince Fox has shared its first single “No Plans” featuring Lena Leon. Silky smooth and intrinsically funky, “No Plans” is yet another sparkling addition to Prince Fox’s evergrowing catalog. Prince Fox’s Better Days EP arrives on July 3rd. Until then, stream “No Plans” below.

