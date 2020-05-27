Mickey Valen Shares Hypnotizing New Single “My Mind”

Mickey Valen has shocked and awed time and time again with his whimsical future bass-meets-pop productions. Continuing that trend with his latest original, “My Mind” is a fierce dark-pop banger that features Floridian songstress Emily Vaughn. Out not via Lowly, “My Mind” is instantly hypnotizing with its gritty melodies and slick tongue-in-cheek lyricism. Stream Mickey Valen’s stunning new single “My Mind” below.

Mickey Valen – My Mind (feat. Emily Vaughn) | Stream

