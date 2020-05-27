Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Louis The Child & Whethan To Face Off In Beat Battle

Louis The Child has challenged fellow producer and friend Whethan to an “Unreleased Music Only” Beat Battle taking place on IG live. Fans immediately chimed in anxiously awaiting the friendly dual and are excited to see what these three guys have in store. Luckily for fans, both producers have albums set to come out soon, so hopefully the beats that will be laid out this battle will be what we can expect to hear on their forthcoming projects. Check out their post below for the details.

