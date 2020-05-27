Baauer Drops “REACHUPDONTSTOP” Ahead Of Forthcoming Album Planet’s Mad

The wait for Baauer‘s anticipated sophomore album is almost over. After announcing Planet’s Mad last month, Baauer proceeded to drop the project’s titular track along with three additional mind-blowing singles. With Planet’s Mad arriving in full next week, Baauer has unveiled his latest tribal-inspired trap anthem “REACHUPDONTSTOP.” Rushing with high-octane energy and aggressive percussion, “REACHUPDONTSTOP” is instantly tantalizing. Be on the lookout for Baauer’s sophomore album Planet’s Mad dropping Friday, June 5th and stream “REACHUPDONTSTOP” below.

