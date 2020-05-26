Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Watch Ekali Preview 2 Unreleased IDs With ALRT & FOMO

During the EDC Las Vegas’ Virtual Rave-A-Thon, Ekali took the opportunity to rinse a couple of collaborative IDs with up and coming producers ALRT and FOMO. The track with ALRT showcases a heavier, more up-tempo side of the future bass producer, while the FOMO ID is the perfect blend of Ekali’s signature melodic sound with an insanely heavy bass line. The pair of tracks could potentially be upcoming releases on Ekali’s soon-to-launch label Awakening Records. Check out his Instagram post below for a preview of his unreleased heaters.

