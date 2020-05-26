Continuing to keep quarantine vibey after the release of their iconic “Big Bootie (Vol. 17)” mix, Two Friends are back with a soulful new house track featuring Sam Vesso. Reminiscent of brighter days on the beach, “Looking At You” is a vocal-driven melodic masterpiece perfect for summertime. Stream “Looking At You” below.

Two Friends – Looking At You (feat. Sam Vesso)

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Two Friends Here ▲ ▲

Two Friends Return With Vibey Single “Looking At You”