Seven Lions Announces Visions Livestream Series

Seven Lions has been blessing us with weekly curated livestreams from his Ophelia Records family but now he’s taking things to the next level. Seven Lions Presents: Visions is an all-new livestream series where Seven Lions invites his fans on a “musical and visual journey” into the world of Ophelia Records. Every other Thursday, fans will get to experience a unique Seven Lions set along with two guest DJs and tons of special surprises. The series kicks off Thursday, May 28th at 7 PM PST with performances by Seven Lions, Trivecta, Dimibo, and Gem & Tauri.

