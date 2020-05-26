Seven Lions has been blessing us with weekly curated livestreams from his Ophelia Records family but now he’s taking things to the next level. Seven Lions Presents: Visions is an all-new livestream series where Seven Lions invites his fans on a “musical and visual journey” into the world of Ophelia Records. Every other Thursday, fans will get to experience a unique Seven Lions set along with two guest DJs and tons of special surprises. The series kicks off Thursday, May 28th at 7 PM PST with performances by Seven Lions, Trivecta, Dimibo, and Gem & Tauri.

Seven Lions Announces Visions Livestream Series