RL Grime Announces First-Ever Sable Valley Live Stream Event

In celebration of Juelz’s new High Octane EP release, RL Grime’s Sable Valley label has officially announced its first-ever livestream event. “SV_Stream001: High Octane” is slated to take place this Saturday on May 30th, and while no lineup has been released yet, we can only assume that we’ll be treated with sets from Juelz, RL Grime, and other Sable Valley artists. Check out their official announcement below and start getting hyped.

