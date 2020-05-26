Electric Blockaloo has made a huge wave in the virtual festival space with the announcement of its massive Minecraft Festival. At the end of June, all of our favorite DJs and producers will be in one place over the course of 3 days, spread across 40+ stages. Be prepared for special stage takeovers from Diplo, ZHU, GETTER, Jauz, Snakehips, Gryffin, TOKiMONSTA, Griz, A-Trak, Whethan, and so many more. Check out the full list of curated stages below and be on the lookout for Electric Blockaloo‘s forthcoming lineup.

Electric Blockaloo Announces Minecraft Festival Featuring 40+ Curated Stages