Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Electric Blockaloo Announces Minecraft Festival Featuring 40+ Curated Stages

Electric Blockaloo Announces Minecraft Festival Featuring 40+ Curated Stages

by Leave a Comment

Electric Blockaloo has made a huge wave in the virtual festival space with the announcement of its massive Minecraft Festival. At the end of June, all of our favorite DJs and producers will be in one place over the course of 3 days, spread across 40+ stages. Be prepared for special stage takeovers from Diplo, ZHU, GETTER, Jauz, Snakehips, Gryffin, TOKiMONSTA, Griz, A-Trak, Whethan, and so many more. Check out the full list of curated stages below and be on the lookout for Electric Blockaloo‘s forthcoming lineup.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Electric Blockaloo Announces Minecraft Festival Featuring 40+ Curated Stages

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend