NGHTMRE & Subtronics Announce Release Date For Anticipated Collaboration “Nuclear Bass Face”

NGHTMRE and Subtronics have been teasing their upcoming collaboration for some time now and it finally has a release date. The track has been rinsed throughout both NGHTMRE and Subtronics sets, including their recent performances at EDC Las Vegas’ Virtual Rave-A-Thon. After months of patient anticipation, NGHTMRE and Subtronics have formally announced their three-way collaboration with Boogie T. “Nuclear Bass Face” is set to release Friday, May 29th. Check out the album art below and pre-save “Nuclear Bass Face” here.

