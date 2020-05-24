WHIPPED CREAM Drops Fiery “I Do The Most” Remix Pack

Last month, WHIPPED CREAM set the scene on fire when she released her rap anthem “I Do The Most” featuring Lil Keed. Bold and full of confidence, the single showed off her fluid sound design, and today, fans are getting the chance to reexperience the magic in a whole new way with the release of a diverse remix pack. Featuring seven daring remixes from BIJOU, Knock2, Pixel Terror, JACKNIFE, and more, the “I Do The Most” remix pack is loaded with fresh takes that spice up the original and take it in completely new directions. Stream the remixes below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments.

WHIPPED CREAM – I Do The Most (Remixes) | Stream

