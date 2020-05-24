Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WHIPPED CREAM Drops Fiery “I Do The Most” Remix Pack

WHIPPED CREAM Drops Fiery “I Do The Most” Remix Pack

by Leave a Comment

Last month, WHIPPED CREAM set the scene on fire when she released her rap anthem “I Do The Most” featuring Lil Keed. Bold and full of confidence, the single showed off her fluid sound design, and today, fans are getting the chance to reexperience the magic in a whole new way with the release of a diverse remix pack. Featuring seven daring remixes from BIJOU, Knock2, Pixel Terror, JACKNIFE, and more, the “I Do The Most” remix pack is loaded with fresh takes that spice up the original and take it in completely new directions. Stream the remixes below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments.

WHIPPED CREAM – I Do The Most (Remixes) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About WHIPPED CREAM Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

WHIPPED CREAM Drops Fiery “I Do The Most” Remix Pack

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend