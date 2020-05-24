TroyBoi Announces Fourth “V!BEZ” EP Installment Is Finished

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

We’ve been loving TroyBoi’s “V!BEZ” EP installments and it looks like we’re going to be receiving his latest effort soon. Earlier today, the producer took to twitter announcing that his fourth “V!BEZ” EP is finally finished, adding that he’s “glad he stuck with it.” One thing is for sure, if TroyBoi is happy with it then we certainly will be. Check out his announcement below and start getting hyped for more music from TroyBoi.

