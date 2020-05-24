If you’re on the hunt for emerging new artists, Seven Lions’ imprint Ophelia Records is launching an incredible new platform to help you find them. Focusing on highlighting rising acts and producers within the melodic and bass scene, Advent, Ophelia’s new bi-annual EP series brings a fresh eye to promising talent. Identifying rising and established talent in the producer community, Volume 1 features a wide range of genres with tracks from Thrillogy, Luke Anders, HGHLND, Draeden, Awakend, Slooze, Amidy, Arpyem, and Caster. Stream the first edition of Ophelia Records’ new compilation series below.

Ophelia Records – Advent Volume 1 | Stream

