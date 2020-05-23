Dillon Francis is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend in style with a full 3-day livestream event. Kicking off Saturday, May 23rd, IDGAFOS Weekend will feature performances by Diplo, Flosstradamus, Valentino Khan, Grandtheft, Gerald, Party Favor, Sofi Tukker, Ship Wrek, and more. Dillon Francis will also be giving away tons of prizes including a FourLoko brick, a mini Tesla, and $1,000 in cash. Check out the daily lineup and watch Dillon Francis’ IDGAFOS Weekend below.

LIVESTREAM: Watch Dillon Francis’ IDGAFOS Weekend