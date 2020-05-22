Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

SLANDER & Jason Ross Tease Upcoming Collaboration “Better Than Heaven”

Last month, SLANDER continued their hot streak with another collaborative melodic bass anthem “Back To U” alongside William Black. The duo have now teased their next track and it’s sure to be an emotional rollercoaster. Teaming up with Ophelia Records producer Jason Ross, SLANDER are gearing up to release their third collaboration of the year. Arriving next Friday, May 29th via Gud Vibrations, “Better Than Heaven” is as heartwarming and euphoric as its name suggests and features “Potions” vocalist J.T. Roach. Preview SLANDER and Jason Ross’ upcoming collaboration “Better Than Heaven” below.

