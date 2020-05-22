Lightning In A Bottle is officially going digital this year. The popular Central California music festival has announced its plans to bring the magic of LIB to our homes for the holiday weekend. Fortunately, DGTL LIB will include their iconic transformative activities like workshops, discussions, yoga, and meditation. As for their stellar lineup, The Glitch Mob, Kaytranada, Mr. Carmack, Tokimonsta, Tycho, Autograf, and more are scheduled to perform. Check out the full lineup and watch DGTL LIB below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Lightning In A Bottle Here ▲ ▲

LIVESTREAM: Watch Lightning In A Bottle’s DGTL LIB Festival