LISTEN: Bassnectar Drops New Mixtape + 3 New Album Singles

Bassnectar is back with a ton of new content for NMF. This time around, we’re treated to his second lockdown mixtape Sound In Motion, alongside a total of three new tracks from his upcoming anticipated album, ALL COLORS. As you’ll hear below, Bassnectar includes his new singles from the LP in his mix, along with other dope curated gems and originals. Stream both the mix and the ALL COLORS tracks below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section.

Bassnectar – The Lockdown Mixtapes: Sound In Motion | Stream

