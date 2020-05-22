Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Juelz Releases Highly-Anticipated High Octane EP

The hype around Juelz has been steadily building since last November when he dropped his fearless collaboration “Formula” with RL Grime. Since then, Juelz has kept the momentum going during quarantine with live streams, a mini mix for RL Grime’s Sable Valley imprint, and now the official release of his highly-anticipated High Octane EP. Out via Sable Valley, Juelz’s High Octane EP makes a bold statement with six noteworthy tracks that are so good it’s hard to pick a favorite. Take your Memorial Day party to the next level and stream Julez’s High Octane EP below.

Juelz – High Octane EP | Stream

