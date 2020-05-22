Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

GANZ Shares Genre-Blending Lost Boys EP

It’s been seven years since GANZ exploded onto the bass scene and since then he’s made waves with infamous remixes of Flume, Snakehips, and Alison Wonderland as well as genre-blending originals. Back with a fierce collection of tracks that reflect his creative journey over the years, GANZ takes center stage with his new Lost Boys EP. Out via UZ’s Quality Goods Records imprint, the Lost Boys EP offers a fully immersive sound with cinematic builds, lavish instrumentals, bright synths, and thundering bass. Stream the Lost Boys EP below.

This journey made me insecure at times, asking myself “when am I making good music for my fans but also for myself?” I needed to go back to the essence of who I am, what makes me feel good. The music I make IS based on feelings and emotions, it all brought me back to that one sentence I believe in but maybe forget about sometimes: Being hard-headed makes me grind hard/the hard-headed grind harder. – GANZ

