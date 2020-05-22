DNMO Enlists MOONZz For Spellbinding Single “Broken Record”

Time and time again, DNMO impresses with his expertly produced originals despite his young age. Following his most recent release alongside Zeds Dead and GG Magree, DNMO is starting a new chapter in his career with San Holo’s prestigious imprint bitbird.

Two years in the making, “Broken Record” is an emotional rollercoaster featuring LA songstress MOONZz. Driven by a gritty electric guitar melody and surrounded in silky, delicate synths, “Broken Record” beautifully merges rock and future bass into a spellbinding masterpiece. “Broken Record” is especially nostalgic for DNMO’s longtime fans as the single acts as a nod towards his debut release, an official remix of MOONZz’s “Wonder.” With “Broken Record,” DNMO truly has come full circle. Stream “Broken Record” below.

Broken Record holds a very special place in my heart, we wrote it a couple of years ago and have been holding onto it until we felt it was the right moment. With everything going on in the world right now, it feels right to put it out. Broken Record is probably my favorite song I’ve released so far and I really hope it resonates with people. – DNMO

DNMO – Broken Record (feat. MOONZz) | Stream

