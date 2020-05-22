deadmau5 is exposing another side of his musical talents, this time with The Neptunes in a new star’studded collaboration, ‘Pomegranate.’ Deadmau5 hops on this track producing a polished funky bassline to compliment Pharrell and Hugo’s intoxicating vocals. This song is a clear depiction of another side of Deadmau5’s musical tastes… we may be listening to a new radio hit! Check out the track for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Deadmau5 & The Neptunes Unleash Star-Studded Collaboration, “Pomegranate”