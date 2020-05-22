Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Carnage & Diplo Are Supposedly Taking a Ton of Psychedelics Before Livestreaming Tonight

2020 is…. interesting. Carnage took to twitter earlier today to share the unexpected news that he and Diplo are planning on taking a ton of psychedelics before their b2b set tonight at 10 pm PST. Whether or not this is just promotion for their performance or not is yet to be seen; we admit that it does seem highly unlikely that they would take the heroic dosage that Carnage specified. Regardless, their set should be entertaining either way so be sure to tune in here.

