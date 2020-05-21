WATCH: Relive EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

If you missed EDC Las Vegas‘ Virtual Rave-A-Thon last weekend, you’re in for one hell of a treat. Along with Insomniac, artists like Zeds Dead, ZHU, Flosstradamus, SVDDEN DEATH, Subtronics, Boombox Cartel, Ekali, K?d, and more have uploaded their full sets to YouTube. Best of all, NGHTMRE and Ghastly’s exclusive B2B set has also been uploaded. Watch our favorite full virtual EDC Las Vegas sets below.

Zeds Dead

NGHTMRE B2B Ghastly

ZHU

Flosstradamus

SVDDEN DEATH

Yellow Claw

Subtronics

Valentino Khan

Tchami

Malaa

Boombox Cartel

Ekali

K?d

SIDEPIECE

Whethan

ARMNHMR

ATLiens

