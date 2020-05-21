WATCH: Relive EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

If you missed EDC Las Vegas‘ Virtual Rave-A-Thon last weekend, you’re in for one hell of a treat. Along with Insomniac, artists like Zeds Dead, ZHU, Flosstradamus, SVDDEN DEATH, Subtronics, Boombox Cartel, Ekali, K?d, and more have uploaded their full sets to YouTube. Best of all, NGHTMRE and Ghastly’s exclusive B2B set has also been uploaded. Watch our favorite full virtual EDC Las Vegas sets below.
Zeds Dead
NGHTMRE B2B Ghastly
ZHU
Flosstradamus
SVDDEN DEATH
Yellow Claw
Subtronics
Valentino Khan
Tchami
Malaa
Boombox Cartel
Ekali
K?d
SIDEPIECE
Whethan
ARMNHMR
ATLiens
