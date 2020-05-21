Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: Relive EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

WATCH: Relive EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

by Leave a Comment

If you missed EDC Las Vegas‘ Virtual Rave-A-Thon last weekend, you’re in for one hell of a treat. Along with Insomniac, artists like Zeds Dead, ZHU, Flosstradamus, SVDDEN DEATH, Subtronics, Boombox Cartel, Ekali, K?d, and more have uploaded their full sets to YouTube. Best of all, NGHTMRE and Ghastly’s exclusive B2B set has also been uploaded. Watch our favorite full virtual EDC Las Vegas sets below.

Zeds Dead

NGHTMRE B2B Ghastly

ZHU

Flosstradamus

SVDDEN DEATH

Yellow Claw

Subtronics

Valentino Khan

Tchami

Malaa

Boombox Cartel

Ekali

K?d

SIDEPIECE

Whethan

ARMNHMR

ATLiens

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About EDC Las Vegas Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

WATCH: Relive EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend